GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Northeast Region has announced multiple overnight closures for WIS 172 eastbound for the week of June 12.

The closures are part of the ongoing WIS 172 improvements part of the resurfacing-level project with numerous structure and ramp improvements between Austin Straubel International Airport and I-41.

Eastbound WIS 172 full closures include:

Between I-41 and the westbound WIS 172 off-ramp to southbound I-41 6 p.m., Monday, June 12 to 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 13 6 p.m., Tuesday, June 13 to 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 14 6 p.m., Wednesday, June 14 to 11 a.m., Thursday, June 15

Motorists can exit to southbound I-41 and use the I-41/Oneida Street on and off-ramps to do a U-turn and access northbound I-41 to rejoin eastbound WIS 172 This alternate route will not be a signed detour



All work and traffic impacts are subject to change. More information about the WIS 172 Construction Project can be found here.