Multiple people arrested, ejected during Sunday’s Packer game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Lambeau Field had some fans forcibly removed during Sunday’s NFC Championship game.

The Green Bay Police Department announced that two people were arrested at the game.

Four people were ejected for various fan conduct violations.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire, one person was transported to a local hospital.

There is no information on the cause of the arrests oro the status of the person sent to a hospital.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

