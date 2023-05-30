RIDGELAND, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple people are dead after a Memorial Day crash in western Wisconsin that involved a van carrying 10 people.

According to the Barron County Sheriff’s Office, on May 29 around 6 p.m., a 911 call reported a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 25 north of Ridgeland. Officials say that multiple ambulances, helicopters and agencies responded to the scene.

The initial investigation showed that a van with 10 people was going north on Hwy 25 and was hit by a car with 4 people going west on County Road A. People in the van ranged from ages 8 to 54, while the people in the car ranged from 13 to 17.

Authorities say that a 54-year-old man in the van and a 13-year-old boy in the car died from their injuries in the incident. Three other people, including two teenagers, were airlifted from the scene.

The rest of the people in the two cars were sent to hospitals with injuries varying from serious to minor. The incident is still under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Additionally, a deputy was sent to a hospital with smoke inhalation after the van started on fire. Hwy 25 was closed for four hours.

No additional information was released. Local 5 will update this story if more details are provided.