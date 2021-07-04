LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Multiple people injured in Sheboygan Falls two-vehicle crash

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Two drivers and several passengers suffered injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Sheboygan Falls on Saturday.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, just after 9 p.m., deputies responded to the area of STH 32 at Playbird Road for a report of a two-vehicle crash.

After further investigation, officers determined that a vehicle traveling north on STH 32 crossed the center line and struck an oncoming vehicle traveling south on STH 32 head-on.

Authorities report that both drivers and numerous passengers were taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries resulting from the crash.

