Multiple people, ranging in age from 13 to 47, taken into custody in Grand Chute incident

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Grand Chute Police have taken five people into custody as part of an ongoing investigation into multiple shots fired on Wednesday.

At around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, Grand Chute Police received multiple reports of gunshots in the 800 block of S. Timmers Lane. When they arrived on scene, officers found evidence that shots had been fired.

Grand Chute Police say several individuals were detained on scene and shown to be involved in the incident.

The following arrests have been made, according to police:

A 47-year-old man was taken to the Outagamie County Jail for a probation violation

A 13-year-old was taken to a secure detention facility on recommended charges of attempted 1st-degree intentional homicide and robbery

A 15-year-old was taken to a secure detention facility on a recommended charge of party to the crime of robbery

An 18-year-old man was taken to the Outagamie County Jail on a recommended charge of party to the crime of robbery

A 27-year-old man was taken to the Outagamie County Jail on a recommended charge of attempted 1st-degree intentional homicide

Shortly after officers responded to the shots fired call in Grand Chute, Appleton Police responded to an address within their jurisdiction for a medical call for an individual with gunshot wounds.

Grand Chute Police say the victim has been released from the hospital and taken to the Outagamie County Jail.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Grand Chute Police Department in person, over the phone at (920) 832-1575, by texting ‘GCPD’ to 847411, or via the department’s Facebook page.

