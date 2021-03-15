LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Multiple people rescued in Door County, as ice breaks away

Local News

Photo Courtesy of Let’s Go Door County

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple people needed to be saved as they were stuck on ice as it broke away.

A social media page was on the scene and recorded the ongoing rescue.

According to the video, it was around 8:00 a.m. when the ice started to move, and 8:30 a.m. is when the call to authorities came in, according to officials.

The ice moved from Sherwood Point, which was approximately 1.25 miles away from the location the video was being taken from.

There is no information on any injuries.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

