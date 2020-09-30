‘Multiple people’ shot at Milwaukee funeral home

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple people were reportedly shot at a Milwaukee funeral home.

According to affiliate WDJT, Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that took place at Serenity Funeral Home near Fond du Lac Avenue and Townsend Street around 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Milwaukee Fire Department says they have transported one person to the hospital.

WFRV Local 5 will continue to update this story as it becomes available.

