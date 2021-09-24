Multiple people shot by pellet gun on Marquette’s campus

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Some pedestrians that were walking around Marquette’s campus Thursday evening were hit with pellets fired from a pellet gun from a moving vehicle.

According to the Marquette University Police, on Sept. 23 between 9:45 p.m. and 11 p.m., there were reports of pedestrians that were hit with plastic pellets from a pellet gun. The incidents happened across multiple locations around campus. The pellet gun was reportedly shot from a moving vehicle.

Authorities mention that the incidents could be connected to a similar incident that happened during the early hours of the same day.

The only information regarding the suspects and the vehicle are:

Dark colored sedan (possibly a BMW)

Three suspects All three were wearing a mask No other information



The victims were multiple people that were affiliated with Marquette. There were only minor physical injuries reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Marquette University Police Department at 414-288-6800.