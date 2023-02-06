GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on Green Bay’s east side last night.

According to authorities, the fire was coming from a second-story apartment on the 1100 block of Emilie Street at around 5:45 p.m.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department says that crews arrived on the scene in under four minutes and were able to put the fire out quickly.

Three adults are now without a home due to the fire. Reportedly one of those three was sent to the hospital for smoke inhalation and remains in stable condition. Two dogs, three cats, and a snake were also rescued from the fire.

Fire Marshals estimate that the fire caused over 20 thousand dollars in damages with the other apartment having minor water damage.

Authorities say the fire started in the apartment’s kitchen however, they are still investigating the cause of the fire.

Local Five will update this story when more details become available.