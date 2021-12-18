GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Multiple pets suffer smoke inhalation after Green Bay house fire, 2 residents injured

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Metro Fire Department (GBMFD) is investigating a house in Green Bay on Saturday fire that left four people without a home and multiple residents and pets injured.

According to GBMFD, at around 1:20 p.m., crews responded to a report of a house fire located in the 1900 block of Deckner Avenue.

Officials say the initial report was made by the owners of the home who stated that when they came home they found smoke coming from the back door of their home.

Upon arrival, the GBMFD says they found the residence was filled with smoke from a fire that had started in the kitchen area. Furthermore, crews say the fire was put out upon their arrival.

Two residents were reportedly treated on the scene for smoke inhalation and one was taken to a local hospital for further medical treatment. Two dogs and two cats were also treated on scene for smoke inhalation and then were taken for additional medical attention.

The fire is estimated to have left $30,000 worth of damage to the home. The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time. Local 5 will continue to update this story as it progresses.

