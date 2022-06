WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) is reporting multiple outages in the northeast section of the state.

The following areas impacted in northeast Wisconsin include:

County Customers affected Brown 36,257 Door 989 Kewaunee 2 Marinette 7,477 Menominee 303 Oconto 3,558 Outagamie 58 Waupaca 638 Winnebago 739 WPS website 6/15/2022 8:13 p.m.

