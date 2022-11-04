FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac Police Department is currently investigating multiple reports of possible gunshots.

According to police, officers were called to the area of 4th Street and Fond du Lac Avenue around 8:50 p.m. on Friday night.

After searching the area and speaking with several individuals, authorities were made aware of a darker-colored sedan leaving the area southbound on Fond du Lac Avenue.

There were no injuries reported or property damaged from the incident.

No further details have been provided.

Anyone with information referencing this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Fond du Lac Police Department at 920-906-5555.