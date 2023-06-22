GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – Several rides were temporarily closed at the Bay Beach Amusement Park. Braxton McKeithan says he and his family visit the park at least twice a month, but the closure of their favorite rides ruined the day.



“Usually what we enjoy really, is the roller coaster that we have over the “Zipping Pipping” and most of the time it is usually closed so that’s kind of like the hard part about trying to go ahead and come down here,” said McKeithan.



The “Zippin Pippin” Ferris wheel, “Scat” and more were closed due to mechanical issues. Brent MacDonald says he is no stranger to the amusement park.



“Well after I talked my son down a little bit from having a full-blown meltdown, I think we did okay after that, I got to be honest full disclosure we were at six flags yesterday, so they did get their roller coasters in, but they are still pretty bombed that they won’t go on their favorite ride today so,” explained MacDonald.



The park says they are working to reopen the rides as soon as possible.



“With some of these rides some of them are a bit older, like especially in the instance of the “Scatt” where they do not really make parts for that anymore so a lot of those, we have to get made locally at places former manufacturer specification,” stated Jason Arnoldi manager Bay Beach Amusement Park.



McKeithan plans to ride what is available with his family until their favorite rides reopen.



“They’re probably doing the best they can, the staff is really awesome they try to go ahead and help out as much as they can,but hey it is what it is,” said McKeithan.



The Bay Beach Amusement Park says they plan to reopen the majority of closed rides by the end of the week.