GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Federal safety inspectors reportedly found multiple safety hazards at a Green Bay rendering plant after an employee suffered severe burns during an incident in January, leading to OSHA proposing nearly $300,000 in penalties.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Labor, inspectors with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) determined that Sanimax USA LLC “failed to develop and implement hazardous energy control procedures when clearing blocked pumps and piping at its Badgerland Drive facility.”

The inspection was prompted after a Sanimax USA employee at the Green Bay facility reportedly suffered severe burns when a pump seal released steam and hot oil as workers tried to clear a blockage back in January.

OSHA officials also found workers were allegedly exposed to the following hazards:

Fall dangers related to broken guardrails, unprotected sides and edges of walking and working surfaces, and walking surfaces covered with production liquids

Risks associated with failing to prevent explosion hazards caused by allowing the build-up of combustible dust and not training employees to recognize dust hazards and protective measures

Dangers related to electrical hazards and unguarded pulleys, shafts, belts, and production equipment

Unguarded or unlabeled hot steam and process pipes throughout the rendering area

Citations were issued to Sanimax USA by OSHA for three repeat and 10 serious safety and health violations and proposed $296,668 in penalties. The company was cited for similar violations in 2019 and 2022.

In the past five years, OSHA has cited Sanimax for violations like those found in this investigation. The company is well aware of the need to guard equipment and keep surfaces free of liquids that can create slip and fall hazards. Failing to heed previous OSHA citations and correct deficiencies puts employees at risk. Employers can prevent injuries by following required safety procedures and by training workers to recognize and mitigate hazards. Appleton OSHA Area Director, Robert Bonack

Sanimax USA LLC is based in Green Bay and is a subsidiary of Sanimax of Canada. Sanimax transforms organic materials from the agri-food industry into industrial ingredients used to manufacture everyday items such as fats and oils, and pet food and proteins.

Sanimax USA also operates facilities in DeForest and St. Paul, Minnesota.

The release notes that the company has 15 business days after receiving the citations to either comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the finding before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

No other details were provided.