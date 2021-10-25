UPDATE: Neenah Police have arrested a suspect at local high school, students being released

MONDAY 10/25/2021 2:15 p.m.

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV)- Representatives from Neenah High School have released new details regarding the recent police presence in the area.

According to the release, the initial reports of a situation came in on Monday, October 25, just a little bit before 1 p.m.

Neenah Police received information of a potential gun threat near Neenah High School, which prompted the high school, Tullar and Hoover Elementary School was also placed into lockdown. Officials explain that around 1:30 p.m. Officers arrested a suspect regarding the incident. The suspect does not attend Neenah High School.

Neenah Joint Schools shared on their Twitter account that the lockdown had been lifted at the nearby schools. Officers believe there to be no threat to the students or the community at this time.

The secure school situations at NHS, Hoover and Tullar have been lifted. The situation is resolved and a suspect is in custody. There is no further threat to the school or the community. — Neenah Joint Schools (@NeenahSchools) October 25, 2021

MONDAY 10/25/2021 1:41 p.m.

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple schools in the Neenah School District are in lockdown due to a police situation.

According to authorities, the Neenah High School is currently in lockdown as police are investigating a situation. School officials are saying that students are remaining in classrooms.

Neenah High School, Tullar and Hoover are the three schools in lockdown. Authorities are on the scene and have not released the reason for the police presence.

There is no entry or exit to the buildings.

Neenah HS, Tullar and Hoover are all in a secure school situation due a police situation at Neenah HS. Students are remaining in classrooms and there is no entry or exit to the building. — Neenah Joint Schools (@NeenahSchools) October 25, 2021

