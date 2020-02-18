Multiple storage units damaged by a fire in Fond du Lac County

TOWNSHIP OF FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (WFRV) – An estimated 19 storage units were damaged by a fire in the Township of Friendship on Monday, according to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say a report came in for a structure fire on Minnesota Avenue at the Barber Enterprise storage units.

Upon arrival, smoke and flames were reportedly seen coming from one of the storage units.

The Sheriff’s Office says about 5 of the 19 units affected and their contents are considered total losses. Damages are believed to total about $100,000 to the building itself.

The monetary amount of damage done to the contents of the storage units is undetermined, according to authorities.

The fire is not considered suspicious at this time and the exact cause remains under investigation.

