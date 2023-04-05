JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in southern Wisconsin have three suspects, including one juvenile, in custody for multiple burglaries, an auto theft, and several attempted frauds.

According to the Janesville Police Department, officers responded to a burglary complaint around 8:20 a.m. on Wednesday in the 700 block of North Oakhill Avenue.

Officers say that during that investigation, details about another burglary, including an auto theft and fraud attempts were uncovered.

Shortly after, around noon, officers responded to the 1300 block of Sharon Drive for reports of three people checking doors to homes in the area. Authorities say the suspects were allegedly in a stolen Cadillac from an earlier burglary that same day in the 1500 block of Maple Avenue.

Thirty minutes later, two adults and one juvenile were taken into custody while driving the stolen Cadillac.

Authorities say that they are still actively working on multiple cases as well as identifying victims related to the alleged incidents.

The active investigation includes a search for a dog that was allegedly stolen during one of the burglaries.

The suspects responsible are in custody, and they are no longer a threat. If you are in one of the areas mentioned and believe your home was entered please do not hesitate to call the non-emergency dispatch number at (608) 757-2244. Janesville Police Department

No additional information was provided and Local 5 will update this story when further information is released.