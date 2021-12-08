Multiple thefts in Neenah subdivision, police trying to identify suspects caught on camera

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Neenah Police Department is warning residents of a local subdivision to lock their vehicles following a recent string of thefts.

According to the Neenah Police Department, there have been multiple thefts from vehicles in the Castle Oak Subdivision. The thefts happened in the late-night hours of Dec. 6 and the early morning hours of Dec. 7.

The suspects also were able to enter one of the victim’s garages. The Neenah Police Department is imploring residents to lock their vehicles, garages and doors at night.

Authorities are asking anyone with information that could identify the suspects as well as those with any video surveillance to call 920-886-6040.

No further information was provided, local 5 will continue to update this story.