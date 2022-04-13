NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Neenah Police Department is investigating multiple incidents that happened over the weekend where vehicles and garages were broken into.

According to the Neenah Police Department, multiple subjects were captured on camera. Authorities provided photos of the subjects, and are hoping to speak with those pictured.

Photo courtesy of Neenah Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call 920-886-6040 or 920-886-6020. Officials say tipsters could be eligible for a cash reward if the tip leads to an arrest.

There was no information on what was taken or how many vehicles/garages were broken into. Local 5 will continue to update this story as more details are released.