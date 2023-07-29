GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in Grand Chute say they have a subject in custody after being made aware that numerous vehicles were intentionally damaged at Fox Cities Stadium on Friday night.

According to the Grand Chute Police Department, officers were sent to Fox Cities Stadium, home of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, around 8:40 p.m. on July 28. The Timber Rattlers were playing a home game against Cedar Rapids at the time of the incident.

Officers say they were made aware of numerous vehicles that were ‘intentionally damaged,’ and that the incident is being actively investigated. However, one person is in custody at the Outagamie County Jail.

There is no estimated total cost of damage at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Grand Chute Police Department.