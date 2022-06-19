GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Broadway District in Green Bay is coming to life this weekend thanks to the Mural & Busker Festival.

The festival, which kicked off on Saturday, welcomes nearly a dozen artists who together are painting part of the town red- along with lots of other colors and designs.

Invited to watch these designs come to life are community members near and far. And these members aren’t only enjoying creativity in the form of paint, but they are also experiencing it in the form of live music and street performers, also known as buskers.

Buskers include jugglers, dancers, and other live art performers.

The festival will continue into Sunday as artists finish up their murals. The event will start at 12 p.m. and go until 4 p.m.

“I think it’ll be fun for them to see something that we haven’t seen a lot of in this part of Wisconsin, or in this part of the country, so this is really something to see in our larger metro area,” shared De Pere resident, Traves Vandvenheuvel.

Festival attendees excited to see all the eye-catching murals are encouraged to embark on the ‘Mural and Busker Walk.’

This is a 1.25-mile walk that patrons can go on to see all the murals being worked on as well as watch all the buskers performing. The path will begin in the Beer & Food Garden and will have blue arrows for people to follow.