ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay artist Beau Thomas is working on his latest mural. It is located on the huge back wall of the new Green Bay Action Sports Organization’s indoor skate park.

It shows the name of the park in large bold-colored letters breaking through the wall.

“It’s fun to do and shocking when people first see it,” Thomas explained to Local 5 News. “Hopefully, they’ll look closer.”

Thomas is going on ten years in business with hundreds of murals all over Wisconsin and the Midwest.

“I’m pleasantly surprised and feel really lucky to do this.”

He says through the years, he’s witnessed the popularity of mural art grow.

“I think people are getting used to it. It’s starting to snowball; you see that along Broadway in Green Bay. They’re doing murals every summer.”

Thomas grew up skateboarding, so this project, in particular, speaks to him.

“I’m really appreciative that people support murals here, and I hope it continues. Bigger opportunities are starting to open up.”

The skateboard park is scheduled to open up in the middle of June.