GARY, Ind. (AP) — A man charged with murder escaped by jumping through an open window in a transport van while it was stopped at a McDonald’s.
Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. says 22-year-old Leon Taylor was being transported from Texas to Lake County by an agent from REDI Transports of Green Bay, Wisconsin when Taylor fled about 3 p.m. Monday in Gary.
Taylor escaped despite wearing a chain around his midsection, handcuffs and a restraint on his leg. A manhunt by Gary and Lake County sheriff’s police, including a helicopter and K-9 units, was unable to locate Taylor following his escape. He remained at large Tuesday.
Latest Stories
- De Pere School Board approves plan to return to in-person learning
- HSHS president and CEO to retire in 2021
- Center Stage Theater Program teaches students about different career paths in theater
- Murder suspect escapes while being transported by Green Bay company
- Nutcracker in the Castle makes return to Paine Art Center and Gardens