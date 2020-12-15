GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Murder suspect escapes while being transported by Green Bay company

GARY, Ind. (AP) — A man charged with murder escaped by jumping through an open window in a transport van while it was stopped at a McDonald’s.

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. says 22-year-old Leon Taylor was being transported from Texas to Lake County by an agent from REDI Transports of Green Bay, Wisconsin when Taylor fled about 3 p.m. Monday in Gary.

Taylor escaped despite wearing a chain around his midsection, handcuffs and a restraint on his leg. A manhunt by Gary and  Lake County sheriff’s police, including a helicopter and K-9 units, was unable to locate Taylor following his escape. He remained at large Tuesday.

