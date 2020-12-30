GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Murder suspect that escaped from Green Bay transport, recaptured in northwest Indiana

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a murder suspect who escaped from a security company’s van while the vehicle was stopped at a McDonald’s in northwest Indiana has been recaptured Wednesday morning after more than two weeks on the run.

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez says 22-year-old Leon Taylor of Hammond, Indiana, was taken into custody Wednesday morning by officers searching for him in neighboring East Chicago.

Taylor escaped Dec. 14 after the van stopped in Gary as an agent with REDI Transports of Green Bay, Wisconsin, was moving him from Texas via O’Hare International Airport to the Lake County Jail.

