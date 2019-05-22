Museum members given a sneak peek at the new Children’s Museum of Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — New and improved. That’s how the new Green Bay Children’s Museum is shaping up.

Wednesday morning, museum members and a school group visited the new location.

While the new location is about the same square footage as the previous location, the flow and improved layout will provide room for several new exhibits including a toddler area and a science lab.

It’s anticipated the new location will be able to serve 120,000 visitors a year, up from the previous average of 72,000 annually.

The soft opening for the Museum starts Friday, May 24th and the grand opening will be the week of June 17th.

New designs for the museum also include 12,000 square feet of outdoor space, which is still under construction.

Museum officials say the outdoor space will include a sensory garden, among other interactive exhibits.