Museum of Glass hosts ‘Festivus’ Art After Dark

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass is hosting a Seinfield themed Art After Dark. Festivus is going to feature games, prizes, and activities for everyone.

The museum is hosting the final Art After Dark of the year. The event was on hiatus for a year and a half due to the pandemic, but this fall the event was brought back.

Organizers say the purpose of this event is to bring community members inside the museum to view the collections while having some fun. Admission is free for the museum. The event gets underway on Thursday, December 16th at 5pm. There will be an ugly sweater contest so guests are encouraged to come in the holiday spirit. For more information, you can visit their website.