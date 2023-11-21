APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Holiday traditions returned to College Ave. for the 52nd Appleton Christmas Parade Tuesday evening.

“I came here as a kid and always enjoyed seeing the Christmas parade and all the floats that they have, and hopefully the balloons too,” Abby Huettl of Hortonville said.

The parade was expected to draw a crowd of at least 80,000, and the broadcast on WFVR Local 5 an anticipated audience of 100,000.

For Huettl, she came as a child and keeps coming back for her own children – and to watch them take part in the parade.

“It’s (my daughter’s) first time marching in the Christmas parade, so I’m excited to see that,” Huettl said of her daughter, a freshman in the Hortonville High School marching band.

“I came here to watch my sister march,” her younger daughter Kinsley said. Her favorite song to hear? “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas.”

Beyond watching her big sister, Kinsley was most excited to see Mr. and Mrs. Claus bring up the rear in the parade, as were so many parade goers of all ages.

“It’s crazy to see how much it’s grown over the years and it’s just exciting, it brings the Christmas spirit,” Abby said. “It’s that time of year, and I’m ready for it.”