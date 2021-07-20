Musical performances for Art at the Park in Appleton have been revealed

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)- The Trout Museum of Art has released the lineup for musical performances for the Art at the Park’s, first-ever two-day, arts festival.

The museum announced on Tuesday, July 20, that the selected performances are in collaboration with Mile of Music.

Art at the Park’s two-day festival will be Saturday, July 24, and Sunday, July 25, at the City Park in Appleton’s downtown area. Beyond this two-day event means double the amount of music and fun, but it also marks the return of over 100 artist vendors showcasing their creations.

Day one of the festival will kick off the event with an astonishing magic and illusion act by Rondini. Then, the band Nolan Ehlers Quintet will perform. Additional musical performances set for Saturday, July 24, will go from 12:20 p.m. to 5 p.m. During those times guests will hear performances from Ross Catterton, Natural Satellite, Christopher Gold, Tae, and Girl and the Gunn.

Saturday’s festivities will close out the night with two renowned Mile of Music bands; Bascom Hill and The Belle Weather. The bands will take the stage from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday’s activities will also be started by another performance by Rondini. Four other Mile of Music bands will then play throughout the day. Performances go from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring Michael Grabner, Natural Satellite, Erin Krebs, and Feed the Dog.

The Art at the Park is a completely free event, even the musical performances. The event is set for Saturday, July 24, and Sunday, July 25, and it is sure to be filled with music, magic, and so much more. To find out all the activities planned for the two-day festival can be found on their website.