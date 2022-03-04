(WFRV) – Wisconsinites will be leaving this year’s fish fry season with full bellies and empty wallets due to the increase in fish and seafood prices.

According to Blue Harbor Fish & Seafood owner, Michael Parkinson seafood and fish will cost twice as much this year as companies deal with supply and demand issues.

“We have to order like two months in advance and we don’t know what we’re going to need so we take our best shot at it. Because we are ordering as fast as things come off of the ocean and it’s just bottled up, everything just bottled up,” explained Parkinson.

Parkinson, who owns Blue Harbor Fish & Seafood, a prominent local fish and seafood processor/distributor, noted that not only will most fish and crustaceans be more expensive this year but products that people may have purchased in years past will not be available this time.

“You are going to pay twice as much for cod, you’re going to pay twice as much for haddock… We don’t have premium products… What you got last time you may not be able to get this time. We’re supplementing a lot of different products that usually don’t get sold,” said Parkinson, who added that crab prices are ‘through the roof.’

But those not quite ready to part ways with their fish fry dream might not have to. Parkinson shared Wisconsinites not wanting to break the bank should stick with freshwater fish or consider purchasing smelt, which has reportedly been a popular fish this year that is on the cheaper side of things.

“All in all, you can get good fish if you want it. You gotta look but you’re going to pay. You’re going to pay and I can’t help it. I feel terrible about it and I’m doing my best to keep my prices down but I see no way to keep them down,” said Parkinson.