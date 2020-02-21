My Stuff, My Bag gifts essential items to Green Bay kids in need

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An initiative in Green Bay is gifting essential items to foster kids in need.

Hundreds of donated items were collected as part of the My Stuff, My Bag suitcase packing event sponsored by Wisconsin CASA.

Some of the items include pillows, books, stuffed animals, pajamas, and personal hygiene items that many kids may not have.

“This is one where CASA deals with some of the kids that are abused, neglected, kids that are really in need of some help. And that’s where our advocates go in and meet with these kids and there’s a lot of worthwhile organizations, but this one just touched my heart when I got involved,” Larry Rose, President of Wisconsin CASA, told Local 5.

The money for the suitcases was raised at a Green Bay Packers charity bowling event in July.

