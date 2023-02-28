APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A package was delivered Tuesday morning to the Appleton Police Department that appears to be part of a common “Mystery Shopper Scam.”

In a release, the Appleton Police Department says the scam involves receiving a fraudulent check and instructions in the mail.

The instructions reportedly tell the victim to deposit the check, then buy certain purchases, usually gift cards. In exchange, the victim is promised to get to keep a portion of the check as payment.

Officials say the victims feel like they make money from the transaction, however, days later the check is bounced. This leaves the victim responsible for the money they spent and the potential bank fees.

The Appleton Police department says this is a good time to remind everyone to “stay vigilant and help look out for vulnerable friends, neighbors, and family members.”

