MyTeam Triumph helping marathon runners stay in shape courtesy of new virtual platform

Program running through May 31 with sign-up still available

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – This year’s Cellcom Green Bay Marathon has been moved virtually but that hasn’t stopped some participants from staying in shape.

One local organization is finding a way for marathon runners to achieve their goals. Each year, My Team Triumph lends race day support to those people with different abilities so they can come together in endurance events. This year is no different as they’re taking the real life race track to the digital frontier.

My Team Triumph have launched a new program called ‘Miles for Triumph.’ With everyone isolating and many races either being cancelled or suspended, they’ve created a virtual activity and connection challenge for people of all abilities.

Participants can get their sweat on from the comfort of their own home- whether it’s hopping on a bike or knocking out some crunches and push ups. As of right now, there are about 180 participants signed up from across Wisconsin as well as other states.

The program started April 1 and runs through May 31, however, you can still sign up at any time. There’s even a few prizes to be won from a few local businesses. Those behind the program say it’s all about staying positive and having fun.

“We’re trying to bring a really fun element and a competitive element into this time,” says Christian Jensen, Executive Director of my TEAM TRIUMPH – Wisconsin. “Just helping people to really focus on maybe setting some goals and just getting beyond a lot of this stuff that is maybe getting them down.”

Signing up is as simple as registering on the My Team Triumph website and creating a profile. You can also find more information on the group’s Facebook page.

