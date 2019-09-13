Mythbusting the superstitions of Friday the 13th

It’s the first full-moon Friday the 13th in nearly 20 years.

Of course, there are a lot of superstitions surrounding this day.

’13’ is firmly rooted as an evil or unlucky number in society, but the science behind it says otherwise.

“It is literally just a number,” says Alan J. Peche, director at Barlow Planetarium.

The calendar has changed so many times through history, that this day could really be any other.

“Is the calendar that everybody’s superstitious about our current Gregorian calendar, which has been around since the 16th century?” he said. “Or do we go to the Julian calendar, which goes back to Julius Caesar? Or do we go to the non-calendar or calendar before Julius Caesar?”

And there’s also an answer why 13’s stigma of unholiness persists.

“Fear,” said Regina Becker, owner and medium at Regina’s 7 Pillars. “And fear grows fear.”

So, the fear is in our heads, but there must be something going on here.

“The full moon works the tides, the oceans and everything else,” she said. “So it’s also going to work on us because we are so much water more than anything.”

The marriage of 13 and bad luck goes all the way back to the end of the Crusades.

“Their finale, if you will, there were 13 of them left and they were all slaughtered on the same day, which happened to be the 13th,” said Becker.

From there, it went to witches and their covens–which typically had 13 women.

And then books and movies took it from there.

The experts say the day is only as evil as we make it.

“They automatically look for something to be wrong and they manifest it,” she said. “We can manifest good, we can manifest bad. So, if you’re really worried that you’re going to have a flat tire on Friday the 13th, you’re going to have it.”

And the only way to buck the trend–starts with us.

“As time moves on, people just keep renewing that fear,” said Becker.

If you miss it tonight, you’re going to be waiting awhile for the next one.

The next time there will be a full moon on Friday the 13th is the year 2049.