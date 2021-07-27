N.E.W. Community Clinic honors the past and prepares for the future

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) A community clinic committed to providing medical care to the Green Bay area’s underserved is expanding. And as Kris Schuller reports, they broke ground on the anniversary of their founding, 50 years ago.

On the corner of Mather and Broadway streets in Green Bay, supporters of the N.E.W. Community Clinic gather, to honor their past and to focus on the future.

“We are excited to be celebrating our 50th anniversary for N.E.W. Community Clinic and breaking ground on a new building,” said clinic CEO Kim Franzen.

The clinic provides comprehensive health care to the uninsured and underserved in our community at six clinics located at five different locations. Helping people Craig Hermsen, who receives dental care at low or no cost.

“It’s a great organization. They do so much good work for everybody. The people are awesome, they don’t judge, they help,” Hermsen said.

Today those six clinics serve more than 10,000 people each year. And soon on this lot, construction begins on a new $4.5 million facility.

“We have some of our services in rental property, so this will allow us to bring our services into one owner-occupied building,” said Franzen.

A place that will allow the clinic to consolidate some of its services to make it a one-stop shop for their clients in a central location.

“This provides them with care in a dignified fashion. They can come here, no questions asked, and we will take care of them,” said Clinic Board President Heidi Selberg.

“They’ve been doing it for 50 years, which is sort of an incredible milestone, serving some of the most disadvantaged people in this community,” said Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich.

And come spring of next year clinic staff will be ready to see even more patients when this multimillion-dollar facility opens.

“There’s always a need to help people get help for themselves,” said Linda Pratch who helped develop the program.

Continuing the clinic’s mission – started 50 years ago.

The clinic first opened in 1971 under the name Green Bay Free Clinic.