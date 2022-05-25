GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A ‘new’ clinic is opening in the Green Bay area that provides critical services to both the underinsured and uninsured.

A ribbon cutting and open house ceremony for the second N.E.W. Community Clinic in Green Bay will take place on June 1. The building will be open to patients the following day, June 2.

The building, a brand new $4.5 million clinic, will open on the west side of Green Bay and seeks to provide access to quality, comprehensive, and compassionate healthcare to the underserved in our community.

This will be the fifth building that is part of the N.E.W. Community Center’s mission that provides primary care to anyone with issues relating to dental, mental health, and health care. They also have a building that is dedicated solely for helping the homeless.

The first N.E.W. Community Clinic opened up just over 50 years ago on Green Bay’s east side, in 1971, under the name of the Green Bay Area Free Clinic.

The ceremony on June 1, is not simply a celebration of a new building, but of the nonprofit’s longevity in helping the disadvantaged in the community.

The new facility will be located at 611 North Broadway in Green Bay.

