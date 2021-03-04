N.E.W Lutheran holds pep rally for boys basketball team

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As the N.E.W Lutheran boys basketball team boarded a bus to head off for the WIAA State Tournament, they were cheered on by a pep rally.

The brief pep rally was held for the team at 10:30 a.m. on Mar. 3 at N.E.W Lutheran High School. The team left for LaCrosse around 11:00 a.m. for its opening WIAA State Division 5 Tournament game vs. McDonell Central Catholic High School on Mar. 4 at 12:35 p.m.

Including the 2020-21 season, Coach Mark Meerstein has taken the Blazers to 8 WIAA State Tournaments in the last 13 years.

For more information about NEW Lutheran High School please visit their website.