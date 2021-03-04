GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

N.E.W Lutheran holds pep rally for boys basketball team

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As the N.E.W Lutheran boys basketball team boarded a bus to head off for the WIAA State Tournament, they were cheered on by a pep rally.

The brief pep rally was held for the team at 10:30 a.m. on Mar. 3 at N.E.W Lutheran High School. The team left for LaCrosse around 11:00 a.m. for its opening WIAA State Division 5 Tournament game vs. McDonell Central Catholic High School on Mar. 4 at 12:35 p.m.

Including the 2020-21 season, Coach Mark Meerstein has taken the Blazers to 8 WIAA State Tournaments in the last 13 years.

For more information about NEW Lutheran High School please visit their website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Family Ties: Close knit Lourdes Academy Knights eye state title

UW-Oshkosh men advance in high scoring affair

Sports Xtra: UW-Oshkosh's Fischer talks regular season, WIAC tournament

Gamblers drop weekend finale to Des Moines

High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: Recapping boys basketball sectionals, state brackets revealed