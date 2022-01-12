N.E.W. School of Innovation on Cherry St. in Green Bay moves virtual

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – N.E.W. School of Innovation on Cherry Street in Green Bay is going to be virtual come Thursday, Jan. 13, joining other local schools who will be online the next few days.

The Green Bay Area Public School District announced the school will move to virtual learning for staff and students for grades 7-11 that Thursday through Monday, Jan. 17. School officials say there will be no school on the observed day of Martin Luther King Jr.

The move to online is because of a critical staff shortage at the school, explains district officials. At this time, the school is scheduled to return to in-person classes on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

On Jan. 13, students will be scheduled to have an asynchronous learning day and will learn independently.

Teachers say they will be contacting families and students regarding virtual instruction for Jan. 14 soon. If students need to pick up their materials, they are asked to do so during school hours Thursday.

District officials say this change does not impact The Academy students, who will continue with in-person instruction at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College.

If the critical staffing shortage at N.E.W. School of Innovation Cherry Street site has not been resolved by Jan. 17, district officials say they will notify everyone no later than 9:00 p.m.

Howe Elementary School plans to go virtual on Jan. 13 as well. Franklin Middle School will also be virtual for a few days.

On Jan. 6, Minoka High School Program and Washington Middle School went virtual and extended their plans on Jan. 10. Chappell Elementary moved to virtual learning from Jan. 6 through Jan. 10.