N.E. WI gas prices: Where to fill up your tank for Labor Day weekend

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A gasoline station attendant pumps diesel into a car at a filling station on March 23, 2010 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo Illustration by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

(WFRV) – With families gearing up to get out of town for Labor Day weekend, we have a breakdown of how much you could be paying to fill up your tank in Northeast Wisconsin.

According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of gas on Sept. 1 is $3.010 in Wisconsin. The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline is $3.174.

Below is an alphabetized table of local cities and their gas prices, as well as a county-by-county look at some of the average gas prices found by AAA.

N.E. Wisconsin cities:

Cities Average prices
Appleton$2.905
Fond du Lac$2.828
Green Bay$2.959
Milwaukee-Waukesha$3.015
Oshkosh$2.885
Sheboygan$3.018
Wausau$2.977
Prices from AAA as of Sept 1, 2021

County-by-county breakdown:

CountyAverage prices
Brown$2.947
Calumet$2.914
Door$3.022
Fond du Lac$2.828
Green Lake$2.982
Kewaunee$2.935
Manitowoc$3.026
Marinette$3.002
Menominee$3.009
Oconto$3.022
Outagamie$2.904
Shawano$3.021
Waupaca$2.960
Waushara$2.909
Winnebago$2.885
Prices from AAA as of Sept. 1, 2021

GasBuddy says prices are expected to average $3.11/gallon, 90 cents higher than Labor Day 2020 and the highest since 2014.

See more Wisconsin counties, here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Brewers top pick Frelick makes Timber Rattlers debut

Sports Xtra: St. Norbert's Dan McCarty talks camp and season opener

UW-Oshkosh football back

Xceptional Athlete: Hortonville QB Sam Dodd

HS Football: Neenah, Hortonville & Kimberly finish off wins in resumed games

High School Sports Xtra: Reedsville & Brillion cruise to wins, Team of the Week