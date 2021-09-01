N.E. WI gas prices: Where to fill up your tank for Labor Day weekend

(WFRV) – With families gearing up to get out of town for Labor Day weekend, we have a breakdown of how much you could be paying to fill up your tank in Northeast Wisconsin.
According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of gas on Sept. 1 is $3.010 in Wisconsin. The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline is $3.174.
Below is an alphabetized table of local cities and their gas prices, as well as a county-by-county look at some of the average gas prices found by AAA.
N.E. Wisconsin cities:
|Cities
|Average prices
|Appleton
|$2.905
|Fond du Lac
|$2.828
|Green Bay
|$2.959
|Milwaukee-Waukesha
|$3.015
|Oshkosh
|$2.885
|Sheboygan
|$3.018
|Wausau
|$2.977
County-by-county breakdown:
|County
|Average prices
|Brown
|$2.947
|Calumet
|$2.914
|Door
|$3.022
|Fond du Lac
|$2.828
|Green Lake
|$2.982
|Kewaunee
|$2.935
|Manitowoc
|$3.026
|Marinette
|$3.002
|Menominee
|$3.009
|Oconto
|$3.022
|Outagamie
|$2.904
|Shawano
|$3.021
|Waupaca
|$2.960
|Waushara
|$2.909
|Winnebago
|$2.885
GasBuddy says prices are expected to average $3.11/gallon, 90 cents higher than Labor Day 2020 and the highest since 2014.
