N.E. WI gas prices: Where to fill up your tank for Labor Day weekend

(WFRV) – With families gearing up to get out of town for Labor Day weekend, we have a breakdown of how much you could be paying to fill up your tank in Northeast Wisconsin.

According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of gas on Sept. 1 is $3.010 in Wisconsin. The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline is $3.174.

Below is an alphabetized table of local cities and their gas prices, as well as a county-by-county look at some of the average gas prices found by AAA.

N.E. Wisconsin cities:

Cities Average prices Appleton $2.905 Fond du Lac $2.828 Green Bay $2.959 Milwaukee-Waukesha $3.015 Oshkosh $2.885 Sheboygan $3.018 Wausau $2.977 Prices from AAA as of Sept 1, 2021

County-by-county breakdown:

County Average prices Brown $2.947 Calumet $2.914 Door $3.022 Fond du Lac $2.828 Green Lake $2.982 Kewaunee $2.935 Manitowoc $3.026 Marinette $3.002 Menominee $3.009 Oconto $3.022 Outagamie $2.904 Shawano $3.021 Waupaca $2.960 Waushara $2.909 Winnebago $2.885 Prices from AAA as of Sept. 1, 2021

GasBuddy says prices are expected to average $3.11/gallon, 90 cents higher than Labor Day 2020 and the highest since 2014.

