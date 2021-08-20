N.E. WI Sheriff’s Department attends funeral of fallen Chicago officer

(WFRV) – Law enforcement agencies came together to honor a Chicago police officer that recently died in the line of duty.

Officer Ella French, fatally shot during a routine traffic stop, was remembered for a brief career marked by compassion.

On August 7, police say Officer French and her partner had stopped a vehicle with 21-year-old Emonte Morgan, 22-year-old Eric Morgan, and an unidentified female passenger inside over expired plates when a passenger in the car started shooting.

On the city’s South Side, hundreds of police officers in their dress uniforms and other mourners sat in a packed church while an overflow crowd of hundreds more watched the funeral Mass on monitors outside the building.

The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office was able to represent their department and share condolences during the Thursday service.

Courtesy: Calumet County Sheriff’s Office

According to police, Officer French’s partner, Officer Carlos Yanez, Jr., requested one of his shirts be buried with her.

His father, a retired Chicago police officer, made an appearance on behalf of his son, who authorities say remains hospitalized after the shooting that cost him an eye and left two bullets in his brain.

“He made sure that I was here for him. I speak for him,” explains Yanez Sr. “He said, ‘Dad, where Ella goes … I would like a little bit of me to be with her.”

Both Morgan brothers have been arrested and are facing charges:

Monty Morgan – first-degree murder of a peace officer and attempted murder

Eric Morgan – gun charges and an obstruction of justice charge

A third man accused of acting as a straw purchaser to buy the gun used in the shooting faces federal gun charges.

Police say that the female passenger in the car has not been charged due to a lack of evidence.