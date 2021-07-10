N.E. Wis. highway maintenance projects to impact travel starting July 11

(WFRV) – Make your travels run a bit smoother this coming week; Be aware of the maintenance projects awaiting many Northeastern Wisconsin roads which could impact vehicular travel.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Northeast Region announced state highway maintenance work projects that will be taking place from July 11 to July 16 in various northeastern counties.

Brown County:

Maintenance crews will be repairing pavement on southbound I-41 between WIS 29 and WIS 54, nightly, Sunday, July 11 through Tuesday, July 13 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Various lanes will be closed during repairs.

Maintenance crews will be repairing pavement on the southbound I-41 to WIS 29/Shawano Avenue ramp and on the southbound I-41 off-ramp to WIS 32/54, nightly, Tuesday, July 13 through Thursday, July 15 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Both ramps will be closed during repairs.

Maintenance crews will be repairing pavement on northbound US 141 at Bluestore Place beginning at 7 a.m., Wednesday, July 14 to 7 a.m., Monday, July 19. The right lane will be continuously closed during repairs.

Maintenance crews will be bridge crack sealing on southbound and northbound WIS 57 between Quincy Street and Randall Avenue, daily, Monday, July 12 through Thursday, July 15 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Various lanes will be closed during repairs.

Maintenance crews will be repairing beam guard on eastbound WIS 172 at Libal Street on Wednesday, July 14 from midnight to 5 a.m. The left lane will be closed during repairs.

The Mason Street Bridge in Green Bay is closed to traffic due to a mechanical failure.

Calumet County:

Maintenance crews will be repairing the bridge deck on northbound and southbound WIS 32 between Teckla Place and Seven Corners Road, daily, Tuesday, July 13 and Wednesday, July 14. A flagging operation will take place during repairs.

Door County:

Maintenance crews will be repairing pavement on southbound WIS 57 between County C and Tru-way Road beginning at 7 a.m., Monday, July 12 to noon, Friday, July 16. The left lane will be continuously closed during repairs.

Maintenance crews will be repairing pavement on southbound WIS 57 between County D and the Door/Kewaunee County line beginning at 7 a.m., Monday, July 12 to noon, Friday, July 16. The right lane will be continuously closed during repairs.

Fond du Lac County:

Maintenance crews will be repairing pavement on northbound US 151 between the Rock River and WIS 26 beginning at 6 a.m., Monday, July 12 to 4 p.m., Friday, July 16. The right lane will be continuously closed during repairs.

Maintenance crews will be repairing pavement on eastbound and westbound WIS 23 between Townline Road and I-41, daily, Monday, July 12 to Wednesday, July 14 from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. A flagging operation will take place during during repairs.

Oconto County:

Maintenance crews will be doing a bridge inspection on northbound WIS 32 on Monday, July 12 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. A flagging operation will take place during during repairs.

Manitowoc County:

Maintenance crews will be sealing bridge decks on northbound I-43 at Newton Road and on southbound I-43 at Point Creek, daily, Tuesday, July 13 to Thursday, July 15 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Various lanes will be closed during repairs.

Winnebago County:

Maintenance crews will be making electrical repairs on the southbound WIS 441 off-ramp to WIS 47 on Tuesday, July 13 from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. One lane will be closed during repairs.

Maintenance crews will be repairing pavement on southbound US 45 between Skeleton Bridge Road and County T beginning at 7 a.m., Monday, July 12 to noon, Friday, July 16. The right lane will be continuously closed during repairs.

WisDOT reports maintenance operations are typically performed in spot locations within the project limits and traffic impacts do not typically affect the entire highway limits of the maintenance project, or throughout the project’s entire duration. All maintenance operations are weather-dependent. For updates on maintenance schedules and traffic impacts are updated during the week, click here.