DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A local hospice provider raised over $25,000 which will be put toward helping residents who are struggling to cope with a loss of a loved one.

Unity, a leading hospice provider, that supports families in 13 counties throughout northeast Wisconsin, held its first-ever Luminary Walk on May 6.

This walk was aimed toward raising funds for the Unity Gief and Education Center, which supports local individuals and families of all ages who have experienced a death.

There were over 100 attendees on the 1.5-mile stroll. These participants walked in honor of a loved one or in support of someone who is grieving.

“For all of us on the Grief Services team, we consider it a true honor to come alongside those grieving,” shared Unity Grief Services Director, Jenny Boeckman.

Before the walk, attendees got to enjoy pre-walk festivities which included music and stations to personalize their commemorative Walk t-shirts.

Luminary Walk on May 6, 2022

In total, the event was able to raise more than $30,000 to help provide grief support at no charge to those in the community.

A second Luminary Walk has already been scheduled for May 12, 2023, at Heritage Hill State Park.

To learn more about individual, family and group grief support offered by Unity’s team of licensed counselors, social workers and trained volunteers, please contact Unity Grief and Education Center at (920) 339-6700 or visit the Unity Hospice website.