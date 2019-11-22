N.E. Wis. road construction, Nov. 27-29

NORTHEAST WIS. (WFRV) — WisDOT has announced area road construction taking place from November 27 – 29.
Holiday work restriction will go into effect at noon on Wednesday, November 27 through 6 a.m., Monday, December 2.
Brown County
- WIS 172/Fox River Bridge Painting
- Crews plan on finishing the demobilizing of their equipment and cleaning up the project site. Then they will start removing the causeway from the river.
- The left shoulder of the westbound lane will be closed on the bridge while the contractor removes the cables from under the bridge.
- Motorists on WIS 57 (Riverside Drive) should watch for construction traffic entering and leaving the site as the contractor demobilizes their equipment.
- Flagging operations and various night closures of the Fox River Recreational Trail and Ashwaubomay Recreational Trail under the bridge.
- Boaters are reminded to be mindful of construction barge traffic and containment systems hanging below the bridge girders.
Door County
- WIS 42 Resurfacing from Bluff Lane to Gibraltar Road in Fish Creek
- Crews will continue conduit and concrete base installation along WIS 42 from Bluff Lane to Windmill Lane and continue sidewalk repairs along WIS 42 from Bluff Lane to Shore Road. The contractor will strip the forms from the concrete coping cap on retaining walls just north of Windmill Lane along WIS 42.
Sheboygan County
- WIS 23 Expansion from the west Sheboygan/Fond du Lac County line to County P west of Plymouth
- The work on the box culvert near County A will be ongoing. The contractor will also be placing pipes, top soiling ditches, and preparing the project for winter.
- Traffic will continue to utilize existing WIS 23.