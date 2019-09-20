N.E. Wis. road construction, Sept. 23-27
NORTHEAST WIS. (WFRV) — WisDOT has announced area road construction taking place from September 23-27.
Brown County
- WIS 32 (Ashland Avenue)/Parkview Road Intersection Reconstruction
- Crews will finish working in the Ashland median. Gravel placement, curb placement, and driveway placement will occur at the Parkview Road cul-du-sac.
- Ashland Avenue will remain open to traffic, with lane closures, until the project is complete.
- For a map on the new traffic pattern, click here.
- No left turn from southbound Ashland to Parkview
- Parkview Road is closed from the Ashwaubenon Creek Bridge to Ashland Avenue.
- WIS 172/Fox River Bridge Painting
- Crews will paint intermediate and final coats in spans 12, 13 and 14 and then move the containment tarps to spans 15 and 16. The second crew will continue to blast clean and paint the primer coat in span 18 over Riverside Drive.
- One of the two northbound lanes of WIS 57 (Riverside Drive) will have a continuous lane closure lasting about 4 weeks.
- Motorists should anticipate off-peak lane closures on WIS 172 and WIS 57 (Riverside Drive). Shoulder closures may occur along WIS 172 to delineate containment system brackets on the bridge parapets.
- Flagging operations and various night closures of the Fox River Recreational Trail and Ashwaubomay Recreational Trail under the bridge.
- Boaters are reminded to be mindful of construction barge traffic and containment systems hanging below the bridge girders.
Calumet County
- WIS 114 Resurfacing from WIS 55 in Sherwood to WIS 32/57 in Hilbert
- Crews will place shoulder stone and complete rumble strips. The final pavement marking will be completed.
- WIS 114 will remain open to traffic using single-lane closures with flaggings operations.
- US 151 Resurfacing from WIS 67 to Chilton
- New pavement markings will be placed.
- US 151 will remain open with flagging operations.
- US 10 Resurfacing from WIS 114 to WIS 32/57
- Crews will mill and overlay the existing asphaltic surface. Crews will also complete spot curb and gutter replacement.
- The roundabout at US 10/County N will be closed until September 27. For the remainder of the project, traffic will be maintained with a lane closure by use of a flagging operation during construction activities.
- Detour:
- US 10: WIS 114 to WIS 55 to US 10
- County N: WIS 114 to WIS 55 to County KK
Door County
- WIS 42 Resurfacing from County X to the intersection with WIS 42/57 divided highway
- Crews will complete minor work on various punchlist items is expected throughout the project.
- WIS 42 will remain open to traffic and work will be completed with single-lane closures and flagging operations.
- Minor delays may occur during work.
- WIS 42 Resurfacing from Gibraltar Road in Gibraltar to Country Walk Drive in the village of Sister Bay
- Crews will continue landscape restoration along WIS 42 from Orchard Road to Country Lane.
- Southbound WIS 42 will have a right shoulder closure from Little Sister Hill Road to Country Lane, just south of Sister Bay. WIS 42 from Moravia Street on the north side of Ephraim to Country Walk Drive in Sister Bay will be open to traffic in each direction at all times but may be reduced to one lane in the immediate area of construction operations with appropriate flagging operations.
- WIS 42 will be restored to normal traffic patterns at the end of each workday and on the weekends.
Manitowoc County
- Waldo Blvd (US 10) Reconstruction
- Concrete pavement will be placed in the eastbound lanes of Waldo Boulevard. Crews will continue restoration east of 8th Street. Preparation for concrete pavement on the south side of Waldo at the intersections will begin.
- Waldo Boulevard is CLOSED in portions of the work zone during construction. US 10 is detoured around the project as is WIS 42 traffic.
- North- and southbound traffic continues along Maritime Drive and Memorial Drive.
- Detour:
- Eastbound US 10 detour will follow I-41 to US 151.
- Westbound US 10 will follow US 151 west to I-43.
- Detour:
- US 151 Resurfacing from Jackson Street in the city of Valders to I-43 in Manitowoc
- Crews will work on bridge maintenance and on punchlist items.
- US 151 will have intermittent single-lane CLOSURES between Silver Street to I-43. Various flagging operations will be used to complete work along US 151 from Valders to I-43.
- Motorists should expect short delays and backups during flagging operations.
Oconto County
- Peshtigo Brook Wetland Mitigation Site
- Crews will continue excavation and grading of the site. Restoration and seeding will continue.
- Due to much of the work being completed in agricultural areas, there will be minimal impact to traffic.
- Pensaukee River Bridge Replacement in Krakow
- Crews will pour the bridge deck and the abutment diaphragms. The contractor will also continue installing the retaining wall.
- WIS 32 will be CLOSED at the bridge, and traffic will be detoured. Access to properties will be maintained.
- Detour:
- Northbound WIS 32: Detour follows WIS 32 to WIS 29 to WIS 117 to WIS 22 to WIS 32.
- Southbound WIS 32: Detour follows WIS 32 to WIS 22 to WIS 117 to WIS 29 to WIS 32.
Sheboygan County
- WIS 23 Expansion from the west Sheboygan/Fond du Lac County line to County P west of Plymouth
- Work on the box culvert near County A will be ongoing. Grading will continue between Spring Valley and Scenic View and between County S and Twinkle Lane. The contractor will be restoring between Ridge Road and County S. Work will continue at the west end of the project near Chickadee Road. The contractor is planning on having a pipe crew on-site to place pipes along the project. The contractor will continue building the Fond du Lac County Mitigation site and continue stripping southern Theel Mitigation waste site.
- Twinkle Lane is CLOSED. WIS 23 traffic will not be impacted and will continue using WIS 32.
- County FF/I-43 bridge rehabilitation north of Sheboygan
- Crews will finish preparing deck for concrete overlay and pour deck overlay later in the week.
- County FF will CLOSE at the bridge during construction. A signed detour will be posted from the north and south of the bridge.
- The detour route will follow County Y, Garton Road, County LS, and County MM.
Winnebago County
- WIS 116 from WIS 21 in the city of Omro to WIS 91
- Crews will begin milling and paving operations.
- WIS 116 will remain open to traffic with flagging operations.