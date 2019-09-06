N.E. Wis. road construction, Sept. 9-13

NORTHEAST WIS. (WFRV) — WisDOT has announced area road construction taking place from September 9-13.
Brown County
- WIS 32 (Ashland Avenue)/Parkview Road Intersection Reconstruction
- Crews will work on lighting system work, sidewalk placement, curb work, and asphalt placement. Work on the Parkview Road cul-du-sac will include grading and gravel placement.
- Ashland Avenue will remain open to traffic with lane closures at times.
- For a map on the new traffic pattern, click here.
- Temporary
- No left turn from southbound Ashland to Parkview
- Permanent
- No crossing movements or left-turn movements from Parkview Road (both sides)
- Northbound Ashland will use the new left-turn bay to access Parkview
- Parkview will be closed from Ashland to the new connector road
- Traffic between Parkview and Ashland will use the new connector road
- Temporary
- WIS 172/Fox River Bridge Painting
- Crews will continue to blast clean and paint the primer coat in spans 12, 13 and 14.
- Motorists should anticipate off-peak lane closures on WIS 172 and WIS 57 (Riverside Drive). Shoulder closures may occur along WIS 172 to delineate containment system brackets on the bridge parapets.
- Flagging operations and various night closures of the Fox River Recreational Trail and Ashwaubomay Recreational Trail under the bridge.
- Boaters are reminded to be mindful of construction barge traffic and containment systems hanging below the bridge girders.
Calumet County
- WIS 114 Resurfacing from WIS 55 in Sherwood to WIS 32/57 in Hilbert
- Crews will continue milling and paving from Hilbert to Sherwood.
- WIS 114 will remain open to traffic using single-lane closures with flaggings operations.
- US 151 Resurfacing from WIS 67 to Chilton
- Crews are expected to complete surface paving this week. Gravel shoulders will be placed this week as will new pavement markings and centerline rumble strips will take place this week.
- US 151 will remain open with flagging operations.
Door County
- WIS 42 resurfacing from County X to the intersection with WIS 42/57 divided highway
- Crews will complete the gravel shouldering work, install the new beam guard sections, complete installation of the new signs and work on final restoration throughout the project.
- WIS 42 will remain open to traffic and work will be completed with single-lane closures and flagging operations.
- Minor delays may occur during work.
- WIS 42 resurfacing from Gibraltar Road in the town of Gibraltar to Country Walk Drive in the village of Sister Bay
- Crews will begin installing erosion control, removal and installation of guardrail, and grading for guardrail along the right side of northbound WIS 42 from Little Sister Hill Road to Country Lane just south of Sister Bay.
- The right shoulder of northbound WIS 42 will be closed from Little Sister Hill Road to Country Lane just south of Sister Bay.
- WIS 42 from Moravia Street on the north side of Ephraim to Country Walk Drive in Sister Bay will be open to traffic in both directions throughout the project, but may be reduced to one lane in the immediate area of construction operations with flagging operations.
- WIS 42 will be restored to normal traffic patterns at the end of each workday and on the weekends.
Manitowoc County
- Waldo Blvd (US 10) Reconstruction
- Road crews will begin to pour concrete sidewalk on the north side of Waldo Boulevard west of 8th Street. Concrete pavement will be placed at intersections along the north side of Waldo Boulevard. Crews will continue restoration east of 8th Street.
- Waldo Boulevard is CLOSED in portions of the work zone during construction. US 10 is detoured around the project as is WIS 42 traffic.
- North- and southbound traffic continues along Maritime Drive and Memorial Drive.
- Detour:
- Eastbound US 10 detour will follow I-41 to US 151.
- Westbound US 10 will follow US 151 west to I-43.
- Detour:
- US 151 Resurfacing
- Crews will continue with permanent pavement marking operations and begin installing permanent rumble strips.
- US 151 will have intermittent single-lane CLOSURES between Silver Street to I-43. Various flagging operations will be used to complete work along US 151 from Valders to I-43.
- Motorists should expect short delays and backups during flagging operations.
Oconto County
- WIS 32 in the town of Mountain Resurfacing
- Maintenance crews will address punchlist items.
- WIS 32 will be open to traffic during construction. Work will be conducted using lane closures and flagging operations.
- WIS 32 Mountain to Lakewood Resurfacing
- Crews will complete permanent pavement markings and address punchlist items.
- WIS 32 will remain open to traffic during construction. Lane closures and flagging operations will occur during work. Shoulder, parking lane, and sidewalk closures may also occur.
- Peshtigo Brook Wetland Mitigation Site
- Crews will continue excavation and grading of the site. Restoration and seeding will continue. A new culvert will be installed across WIS 64 to facilitate surface water drainage.
- Single lane closures with flagging operations will take place on WIS 64 while the culvert is installed. Motorists should expect minor delays.
- Due to much of the work being completed in agricultural areas, there will be minimal impact to traffic.
- Pensaukee River Bridge Replacement in Krakow
- Crews will continue to form up and pour the bottom portion of the north abutment, place riprap, and set the concrete girders.
- WIS 32 will be CLOSED at the bridge, and traffic will be detoured. Access to properties will be maintained.
- Detour:
- Northbound WIS 32: Detour follows WIS 32 to WIS 29 to WIS 117 to WIS 22 to WIS 32.
- Southbound WIS 32: Detour follows WIS 32 to WIS 22 to WIS 117 to WIS 29 to WIS 32.
Sheboygan County
- WIS 23 Expansion
- Crews will continue between Spring Valley and Scenic View, and between County S and Twinkle Lane. Twinkle Lane is now closed and crews continue to place fill for the future westbound WIS 23. Crews will also be restoring between Ridge Road and County S. Work will continue at the west end of the project near Chickadee Road. Crews will continue building the Fond du Lac County Mitigation site and continue stripping southern Theel Mitigation waste site.
- Twinkle Lane is CLOSED.
- County FF/I-43 bridge rehabilitation north of Sheboygan
- Crews will prepare the deck for concrete overlay. Slope paving will be completed on the east side of the bridge.
- County FF will CLOSE at the bridge during construction. A signed detour will be posted from the north and south of the bridge.
- The right lane of northbound I-43 will be CLOSED for several days beginning September 9.
- The detour route will follow County Y, Garton Road, County LS, and County MM.
Winnebago County
- WIS 21 Resurfacing from WIS 116 in Omro to the Winnebago/Waushara County line in Winnebago County
- Crews will complete final project cleanup and punchlist items.
- WIS 21 will remain open during construction with the assistance of flagging operations.
- WIS 116, Wolf River Bridge and Approaches
- Crews will complete final touches on the fishing platforms before opening to the public, including fishing shelter roofs, finishing electrical receptacles, and final clean-up.
- Pedestrian access to the fishing platforms will remain CLOSED until all the work surrounding the fishing platforms are completed.
- WIS 116 Resurfacing from WIS 21 in Omro to WIS 91
- Crews will perform staking, erosion control, installation of temporary curb ramps, and concrete sidewalk removal.
- WIS 116 will remain open to traffic with flagging operations.
- WIS 441 Tri-County Expansion Project: US10/WIS 441 Mainline/Oneida Street Interchange
- Crews will install electrical & ITS facilities, median concrete base, common excavation, concrete median base, base aggregates, salvaging topsoil, restoration, trimming, concrete paving, signing, temporary barrier wall, barrier wall and shouldering at various locations throughout the project. Work at the retaining wall along the southeast ramp at Midway will continue.
- There will be various lane, ramp, and mainline closures at different times, throughout the duration of the project.
- WIS 441 Tri-County Expansion Project: Midway Road (County AP) Interchange
- Concrete crews are expected to be paving concrete on the eastbound US 10 off-ramp to Midway Road.
- The right lane closure of Midway Road Eastbound will remain closed until mid-October. The eastbound US 10 off-ramp to Midway Road is also closed until mid-October.