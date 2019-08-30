N.E. Wis. road work, Sept. 3-6

NORTHEAST WIS. (WFRV) — WisDOT has announced area road construction taking place from August 26-30.
Brown County
- US 41 Resurfacing (carryover work from 2018) has been completed.
- WIS 32 (Ashland Avenue)/Parkview Road Intersection Reconstruction
- Crews will work on removals, earthwork, gravel placement, and curb placement in the Ashland median and the Parkview Road cul-du-sac.
- Ashland Avenue will remain open to traffic with lane closures at times.
- For a map on the new traffic pattern, click here.
- Temporary
- No left turn from southbound Ashland to Parkview
- Permanent
- No crossing movements or left-turn movements from Parkview Road (both sides)
- Northbound Ashland will use the new left-turn bay to access Parkview
- Parkview will be closed from Ashland to the new connector road
- Traffic between Parkview and Ashland will use the new connector road
- Temporary
- WIS 172/Fox River Bridge Painting
- Crews will move the barges, finish setting up containment and begin blast cleaning the girders in spans 12, 13 and 14.
- Motorists should anticipate off-peak lane closures on WIS 172 and WIS 57 (Riverside Drive). Shoulder closures may occur along WIS 172 to delineate containment system brackets on the bridge parapets.
- Flagging operations and various night closures of the Fox River Recreational Trail and Ashwaubomay Recreational Trail under the bridge.
- Boaters are reminded to be mindful of construction barge traffic and containment systems hanging below the bridge girders.
Calumet County
- WIS 114 Resurfacing from WIS 55 in Sherwood to WIS 32/57 in Hilbert
- Crews will begin surface paving operations from the Hilbert town side of the project.
- WIS 114 will remain open to traffic using single-lane closures with flaggings operations.
- US 151 Resurfacing from WIS 67 to Chilton
- Crews will continue paving the new surface.
- US 151 will remain open with flagging operations.
Door County
- WIS 42 Resurfacing – Southern Door County
- Crews will start curb/gutter and sidewalk repairs and then mill and pave the remaining sections of WIS 42 in Forestville and Maplewood.
- WIS 42 will remain open to traffic and work will be completed with single-lane closures and flagging operations.
- Minor delays may occur during work.
Manitowoc County
- Waldo Blvd (US 10) Reconstruction
- Road crews will continue work with landscaping, traffic signal, and street light installation east of 8th Street. Crews will seal pavement joints in the westbound lanes west of 8th Street. Sidewalk installation will begin on the north side of Waldo Boulevard west of 8th Street.
- Waldo Boulevard is CLOSED in portions of the work zone during construction. US 10 is detoured around the project as is WIS 42 traffic.
- North- and southbound traffic continues along Maritime Drive and Memorial Drive.
- Detour:
- Eastbound US 10 detour will follow I-41 to US 151.
- Westbound US 10 will follow US 151 west to I-43.
- Detour:
- US 151 Resurfacing
- Crews will continue with permanent pavement marking operations and may begin installing permanent rumble strips.
- US 151 will have intermittent single-lane CLOSURES between Silver Street to I-43. Various flagging operations will be used to complete work along US 151 from Valders to I-43.
- Motorists should expect short delays and backups during flagging operations.
Oconto County
- WIS 32 in the town of Mountain Resurfacing
- Maintenance crews will complete permanent pavement markings and address punchlist items.
- WIS 32 will be open to traffic during construction. Work will be conducted using lane closures and flagging operations.
- WIS 32 Mountain to Lakewood Resurfacing
- Crews will complete permanent pavement markings and address punchlist items.
- WIS 32 will remain open to traffic during construction. Lane closures and flagging operations will occur during work. Shoulder, parking lane, and sidewalk closures may also occur.
- US 41/US 141 Safety Improvements (carryover work from 2018)
- This project has been completed.
- Peshtigo Brook Wetland Mitigation Site
- Crews will continue excavation and grading of the site. Restoration and seeding will continue.
- Due to much of the work being completed in agricultural areas, there will be minimal impact to traffic.
- Pensaukee River Bridge Replacement in Krakow
- Crews will continue to pour concrete for the bottom portion of the south abutment, remove the old north abutment, and excavate for the new north abutment.
- WIS 32 will be CLOSED at the bridge, and traffic will be detoured. Access to properties will be maintained.
- Detour:
- Northbound WIS 32: Detour follows WIS 32 to WIS 29 to WIS 117 to WIS 22 to WIS 32.
- Southbound WIS 32: Detour follows WIS 32 to WIS 22 to WIS 117 to WIS 29 to WIS 32.
Sheboygan County
- WIS 23 Expansion
- Crews will continue grading between Spring Valley and Scenic View and between County S and Twinkle Lane. Fill will continue to be placed for future lanes and restoring between Ridge Road and County S. They will continue installing culvert pipes between Scenic View and County S. Work will continue at the west end of the project near Chickadee Road. The contractor will continue building the Fond du Lac County Mitigation site and continue stripping at the southern Theel Mitigation waste site.
- Twinkle Lane is CLOSED. WIS 23 traffic will not be impacted and will continue using WIS 32.
- County FF/I-43 bridge rehabilitation north of Sheboygan
- Crews will begin milling asphalt from approaches and bridge deck, removing guardrail, and starting to prepare deck for concrete overlay.
- County FF will CLOSE at the bridge during construction. A signed detour will be posted from the north and south of the bridge.
- The detour route will follow County Y, Garton Road, County LS, and County MM.
Winnebago County
- WIS 21 Resurfacing from WIS 116 in Omro to the Winnebago/Waushara County line in Winnebago County
- Crews will complete pavement marking operations.
- WIS 21 will remain open during construction with the assistance of flagging operations. Work will be restricted on holidays and special events.
- WIS 116, Wolf River Bridge and Approaches
- Crews will complete final touches on the fishing platforms before opening to the public, including fishing shelter roofs, finishing electrical receptacles, and final clean-up.
- Pedestrian access to the fishing platforms will remain CLOSED until all the work surrounding the fishing platforms are completed.
- WIS 441 Tri-County Expansion Project: US10/WIS 441 Mainline/Oneida Street Interchange
- Crews will install median concrete base, common excavation, concrete median base, base aggregates, salvaging topsoil, restoration, pavement marking, signing, temporary barrier wall, barrier wall and shouldering at various locations throughout the project. Work at the retaining wall along the southeast ramp at Midway will continue. Polymer overlays will be installed on the bridges at Oneida Street, Appleton Road, and Midway.
- There will be various lane, ramp, and mainline closures at different times, throughout the duration of the project.
- WIS 441 Tri-County Expansion Project: Midway Road (County AP) Interchange
- No work is expected during this time frame.