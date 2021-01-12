LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

N.E. Wisconsin farmer-led groups among many to receive DATCP grants

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announced on Tuesday they have awarded $750,000 in producer-led watershed protection grants to 30 farmer-led groups.

Officials say the grants will support producer-led conservation solutions by encouraging innovation and farmer participation in on-the-ground efforts to improve Wisconsin’s soil health and water quality. 

“Our partnership with DATCP’s producer-led program is one of our core assets,” said Chris van Someren of Jon-De Farm and the Western Wisconsin Conservation Council, a producer-led group. “The cost-sharing part of the program is extremely helpful in motivating our members to experiment with and implement practices that protect soil and water health. Beyond the capacity for funding, the program brings the added benefits of education, communication, and collaboration between farmers across the state. This kind of cooperation between government and farmers will be a critical part of Wisconsin’s conservation efforts moving forward.” 

Previously funded projects receiving new grants include:

  • Bear Creek/Chippewa Farmer Groundwater Group: $23,475
  • Buffalo-Trempealeau Farmer Network: $40,000
  • Buffalo County Conservation Farmers: $14,984
  • Calumet County Ag Stewardship Alliance: $6,250
  • Dodge County Farmers for Healthy Soil & Healthy Water: $39,093
  • Eau Pleine Partnership for Integrated Conservation: $30,000
  • Farmers for Lake Country: $15,000
  • Farmers of the Sugar River: $14,700
  • Farmers for Tomorrow: $30,000
  • Farmers of Barron County: $17,200
  • Farmers of Mill Creek: $31,749
  • Farmers for the Upper Sugar River: $31,749
  • Horse Creek Farmer-Led Watershed Council: $28,950
  • Lafayette Ag Stewardship Alliance: $30,000
  • Ozaukee County Clean Farm Families: $30,000
  • Peninsula Pride Farms: $30,000
  • Producers of Lake Redstone: $30,000
  • Red Cedar Conservation Farmers: $30,000
  • Sauk Soil and Water Improvement Group: $30,000
  • Sheboygan River Progressive Farmers: $35,000
  • The Shell Lake – Yellow River Farmer-Led Watershed Council: $12,750
  • South Kinni Farmer-Led Watershed Council: $15,000
  • Tainter Creek Farmer-Led Watershed Council: $30,000
  • Uplands Watershed Group: $13,000
  • Watershed Protection Committee of Racine County: $40,000
  • Western Wisconsin Conservation Council: $30,000
  • Yahara Pride Farms: $30,000 

