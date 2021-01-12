N.E. Wisconsin farmer-led groups among many to receive DATCP grants

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announced on Tuesday they have awarded $750,000 in producer-led watershed protection grants to 30 farmer-led groups.

Officials say the grants will support producer-led conservation solutions by encouraging innovation and farmer participation in on-the-ground efforts to improve Wisconsin’s soil health and water quality.

“Our partnership with DATCP’s producer-led program is one of our core assets,” said Chris van Someren of Jon-De Farm and the Western Wisconsin Conservation Council, a producer-led group. “The cost-sharing part of the program is extremely helpful in motivating our members to experiment with and implement practices that protect soil and water health. Beyond the capacity for funding, the program brings the added benefits of education, communication, and collaboration between farmers across the state. This kind of cooperation between government and farmers will be a critical part of Wisconsin’s conservation efforts moving forward.”

Previously funded projects receiving new grants include: