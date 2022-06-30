(WFRV) – With gas prices not easing up, you may want to plan accordingly and find where the cheapest options are to fill up your tank for your July 4th travels.

According to AAA car travel will set a new record, despite historically high gas prices, with 42 million people hitting the road during the holiday weekend. The high amount of car travel may be due to recent issues with air travel and concerns of cancelations and delays.

As of June 30, the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $4.857.

According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of gas on June 30 is $4.661 in Wisconsin. Drivers were paying an average of $2.975 a gallon a year ago at this time.

Here is a look at some of the cities and their gas prices and, also, a county-by-county look at some of the average prices AAA found:

N.E. Wisconsin cities:

CitiesAverage Prices
Appleton$4.540
Fond du Lac$4.523
Green Bay$4.564
Milwaukee-Waukesha$4.779
Oshkosh$4.595
Sheboygan$4.696
Wausau$4.614
Prices from AAA as of June 30, 2022

County-by-county breakdown:

CountyAverage Prices
Brown$4.541
Calumet$4.581
Door$4.719
Fond du Lac$4.523
Green Lake$4.589
Kewaunee$4.579
Manitowoc$4.663
Marinette$4.651
Menominee$4.514
Oconto$4.656
Outagamie$4.536
Shawano$4.678
Waupaca$4.683
Waushara$4.642
Winnebago$4.593
Prices from AAA as of June 30, 2022

See more Wisconsin counties, here.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)