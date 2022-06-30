(WFRV) – With gas prices not easing up, you may want to plan accordingly and find where the cheapest options are to fill up your tank for your July 4th travels.

According to AAA car travel will set a new record, despite historically high gas prices, with 42 million people hitting the road during the holiday weekend. The high amount of car travel may be due to recent issues with air travel and concerns of cancelations and delays.

As of June 30, the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $4.857.

According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of gas on June 30 is $4.661 in Wisconsin. Drivers were paying an average of $2.975 a gallon a year ago at this time.

Here is a look at some of the cities and their gas prices and, also, a county-by-county look at some of the average prices AAA found:

N.E. Wisconsin cities:

Cities Average Prices Appleton $4.540 Fond du Lac $4.523 Green Bay $4.564 Milwaukee-Waukesha $4.779 Oshkosh $4.595 Sheboygan $4.696 Wausau $4.614 Prices from AAA as of June 30, 2022

County-by-county breakdown:

County Average Prices Brown $4.541 Calumet $4.581 Door $4.719 Fond du Lac $4.523 Green Lake $4.589 Kewaunee $4.579 Manitowoc $4.663 Marinette $4.651 Menominee $4.514 Oconto $4.656 Outagamie $4.536 Shawano $4.678 Waupaca $4.683 Waushara $4.642 Winnebago $4.593 Prices from AAA as of June 30, 2022

See more Wisconsin counties, here.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)