(WFRV) – With gas prices not easing up, you may want to plan accordingly and find where the cheapest options are to fill up your tank for your July 4th travels.
According to AAA car travel will set a new record, despite historically high gas prices, with 42 million people hitting the road during the holiday weekend. The high amount of car travel may be due to recent issues with air travel and concerns of cancelations and delays.
As of June 30, the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $4.857.
According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of gas on June 30 is $4.661 in Wisconsin. Drivers were paying an average of $2.975 a gallon a year ago at this time.
Here is a look at some of the cities and their gas prices and, also, a county-by-county look at some of the average prices AAA found:
N.E. Wisconsin cities:
|Cities
|Average Prices
|Appleton
|$4.540
|Fond du Lac
|$4.523
|Green Bay
|$4.564
|Milwaukee-Waukesha
|$4.779
|Oshkosh
|$4.595
|Sheboygan
|$4.696
|Wausau
|$4.614
County-by-county breakdown:
|County
|Average Prices
|Brown
|$4.541
|Calumet
|$4.581
|Door
|$4.719
|Fond du Lac
|$4.523
|Green Lake
|$4.589
|Kewaunee
|$4.579
|Manitowoc
|$4.663
|Marinette
|$4.651
|Menominee
|$4.514
|Oconto
|$4.656
|Outagamie
|$4.536
|Shawano
|$4.678
|Waupaca
|$4.683
|Waushara
|$4.642
|Winnebago
|$4.593
See more Wisconsin counties, here.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)