(WFRV) – With gas prices rising to new heights, it is important to know where to find the cheapest options during your upcoming Memorial Day travels.

Over the holiday weekend, it is predicted that 37.9 million Americans will be out on the roads, a number that is predicted to be about 8.5 percent above 2021’s numbers.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $4.599 as of May 25.

According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of gas on May 25 is $4.338 in Wisconsin. Drivers were paying an average of $2.851 a gallon a year ago around this time.

Here is a look at some of the cities and their gas prices and, also, a county-by-county look at some of the average prices AAA found:

N.E. Wisconsin cities:

CitiesAverage Prices
Appleton$4.198
Fond du Lac$4.266
Green Bay$4.264
Milwaukee-Waukesha$4.478
Oshkosh$4.207
Sheboygan$4.310
Wausau$4.363
Prices from AAA as of May 25, 2022

County-by-county breakdown:

CountyAverage Prices
Brown$4.245
Calumet$4.203
Door$4.418
Fond du Lac$4.266
Green Lake$4.335
Kewaunee$4.315
Manitowoc$4.238
Marinette$4.381
Menominee$4.369
Oconto$4.325
Outagamie$4.198
Shawano$4.327
Waupaca$4.275
Waushara$4.264
Winnebago$4.206
Prices from AAA as of May 25, 2022

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)