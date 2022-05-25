(WFRV) – With gas prices rising to new heights, it is important to know where to find the cheapest options during your upcoming Memorial Day travels.

Over the holiday weekend, it is predicted that 37.9 million Americans will be out on the roads, a number that is predicted to be about 8.5 percent above 2021’s numbers.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $4.599 as of May 25.

According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of gas on May 25 is $4.338 in Wisconsin. Drivers were paying an average of $2.851 a gallon a year ago around this time.

Here is a look at some of the cities and their gas prices and, also, a county-by-county look at some of the average prices AAA found:

N.E. Wisconsin cities:

Cities Average Prices Appleton $4.198 Fond du Lac $4.266 Green Bay $4.264 Milwaukee-Waukesha $4.478 Oshkosh $4.207 Sheboygan $4.310 Wausau $4.363 Prices from AAA as of May 25, 2022

County-by-county breakdown:

County Average Prices Brown $4.245 Calumet $4.203 Door $4.418 Fond du Lac $4.266 Green Lake $4.335 Kewaunee $4.315 Manitowoc $4.238 Marinette $4.381 Menominee $4.369 Oconto $4.325 Outagamie $4.198 Shawano $4.327 Waupaca $4.275 Waushara $4.264 Winnebago $4.206 Prices from AAA as of May 25, 2022

See more Wisconsin counties, here.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)