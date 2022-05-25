(WFRV) – With gas prices rising to new heights, it is important to know where to find the cheapest options during your upcoming Memorial Day travels.
Over the holiday weekend, it is predicted that 37.9 million Americans will be out on the roads, a number that is predicted to be about 8.5 percent above 2021’s numbers.
The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $4.599 as of May 25.
According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of gas on May 25 is $4.338 in Wisconsin. Drivers were paying an average of $2.851 a gallon a year ago around this time.
Here is a look at some of the cities and their gas prices and, also, a county-by-county look at some of the average prices AAA found:
N.E. Wisconsin cities:
|Cities
|Average Prices
|Appleton
|$4.198
|Fond du Lac
|$4.266
|Green Bay
|$4.264
|Milwaukee-Waukesha
|$4.478
|Oshkosh
|$4.207
|Sheboygan
|$4.310
|Wausau
|$4.363
County-by-county breakdown:
|County
|Average Prices
|Brown
|$4.245
|Calumet
|$4.203
|Door
|$4.418
|Fond du Lac
|$4.266
|Green Lake
|$4.335
|Kewaunee
|$4.315
|Manitowoc
|$4.238
|Marinette
|$4.381
|Menominee
|$4.369
|Oconto
|$4.325
|Outagamie
|$4.198
|Shawano
|$4.327
|Waupaca
|$4.275
|Waushara
|$4.264
|Winnebago
|$4.206
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)