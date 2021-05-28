N.E. Wisconsin gas prices: cheapest cities to fill up your tank

A gasoline station attendant pumps diesel into a car at a filling station on March 23, 2010 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo Illustration by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

(WFRV) – With gas prices soaring to their highest levels since 2014, here is a breakdown of how much you could be paying to fill up in Northeast Wisconsin.

According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of gas on May 28 is $2.866 in Wisconsin.

Here is a look at some of the cities and their gas prices and, also, a county-by-county look at some of the average prices AAA found:

N.E. Wisconsin cities:

Cities Average prices
Appleton$2.750
Fond du Lac$2.730
Green Bay$2.839
Milwaukee-Waukesha$2.900
Oshkosh$2.827
Sheboygan$2.832
Wausau$2.868
Prices from AAA as of May 28, 2021

County-by-county breakdown:

CountyAverage prices
Brown$2.827
Calumet$2.799
Door$2.933
Fond du Lac$2.730
Green Lake$2.885
Kewaunee$2.869
Manitowoc$2.859
Marinette$2.877
Menominee$2.894
Oconto$2.880
Outagamie$2.744
Shawano$2.866
Waupaca$2.850
Waushara$2.851
Winnebago$2.828
Prices from AAA as of May 28, 2021

See more Wisconsin counties, here.

The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.044 as of May 28. Memorial Day weekend prices have not been this high since 2014, when they averaged $3.65 a gallon.

AAA anticipates that 37 million Americans will travel by car and plane on Memorial Day weekend. That’s up 60% from last year, when many were cautious about the pandemic and stayed home.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

