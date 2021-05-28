N.E. Wisconsin gas prices: cheapest cities to fill up your tank

A gasoline station attendant pumps diesel into a car at a filling station on March 23, 2010 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo Illustration by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

(WFRV) – With gas prices soaring to their highest levels since 2014, here is a breakdown of how much you could be paying to fill up in Northeast Wisconsin.

According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of gas on May 28 is $2.866 in Wisconsin.

Here is a look at some of the cities and their gas prices and, also, a county-by-county look at some of the average prices AAA found:

N.E. Wisconsin cities:

Cities Average prices Appleton $2.750 Fond du Lac $2.730 Green Bay $2.839 Milwaukee-Waukesha $2.900 Oshkosh $2.827 Sheboygan $2.832 Wausau $2.868 Prices from AAA as of May 28, 2021

County-by-county breakdown:

County Average prices Brown $2.827 Calumet $2.799 Door $2.933 Fond du Lac $2.730 Green Lake $2.885 Kewaunee $2.869 Manitowoc $2.859 Marinette $2.877 Menominee $2.894 Oconto $2.880 Outagamie $2.744 Shawano $2.866 Waupaca $2.850 Waushara $2.851 Winnebago $2.828 Prices from AAA as of May 28, 2021

See more Wisconsin counties, here.

The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.044 as of May 28. Memorial Day weekend prices have not been this high since 2014, when they averaged $3.65 a gallon.

AAA anticipates that 37 million Americans will travel by car and plane on Memorial Day weekend. That’s up 60% from last year, when many were cautious about the pandemic and stayed home.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)