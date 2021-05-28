N.E. Wisconsin gas prices: cheapest cities to fill up your tank

(WFRV) – With gas prices soaring to their highest levels since 2014, here is a breakdown of how much you could be paying to fill up in Northeast Wisconsin.
According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of gas on May 28 is $2.866 in Wisconsin.
Here is a look at some of the cities and their gas prices and, also, a county-by-county look at some of the average prices AAA found:
N.E. Wisconsin cities:
|Cities
|Average prices
|Appleton
|$2.750
|Fond du Lac
|$2.730
|Green Bay
|$2.839
|Milwaukee-Waukesha
|$2.900
|Oshkosh
|$2.827
|Sheboygan
|$2.832
|Wausau
|$2.868
County-by-county breakdown:
|County
|Average prices
|Brown
|$2.827
|Calumet
|$2.799
|Door
|$2.933
|Fond du Lac
|$2.730
|Green Lake
|$2.885
|Kewaunee
|$2.869
|Manitowoc
|$2.859
|Marinette
|$2.877
|Menominee
|$2.894
|Oconto
|$2.880
|Outagamie
|$2.744
|Shawano
|$2.866
|Waupaca
|$2.850
|Waushara
|$2.851
|Winnebago
|$2.828
The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.044 as of May 28. Memorial Day weekend prices have not been this high since 2014, when they averaged $3.65 a gallon.
AAA anticipates that 37 million Americans will travel by car and plane on Memorial Day weekend. That’s up 60% from last year, when many were cautious about the pandemic and stayed home.
