N.E. Wisconsin gas prices: cheapest locations to fill up your tank before July 4th

(WFRV) – Holiday travel over Independence Day weekend is expected to nearly return to pre-pandemic levels, according to AAA. As you gear up for the festivities in Northeast Wisconsin, you should take a look at the best places to fill up your tank.

Road trips will dominate this year with 91 percent of all travelers driving to their destination. AAA says this is the highest on record and five percent more than the previous high of 2019.

This comes despite the highest gasoline prices in seven years.  The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.123 as of July 1. Drivers were paying an average of $2.17 a gallon a year ago around this time.

According to AAA, the average price of a regular gallon of gas on July 1 is $2.977 in Wisconsin. A year ago, the average price of a regular gallon of gas was $2.118.

Here is a look at some of the cities and their gas prices and, also, a county-by-county look at some of the average prices AAA found:

N.E. Wisconsin cities:

CitiesAverage prices
Appleton$2.870
Fond du Lac$2.885
Green Bay$2.944
Milwaukee-Waukesha$2.991
Oshkosh$2.921
Sheboygan$2.942
Wausau$2.981
Prices from AAA as of July 1, 2021

County-by-county breakdown:

CountyAverage prices
Brown$2.933
Calumet$2.878
Door$2.977
Fond du Lac$2.885
Green Lake$2.964
Kewaunee$2.925
Manitowoc$2.956
Marinette$3.005
Menominee$2.954
Oconto$3.001
Outagamie$2.869
Shawano$2.966
Waupaca$2.918
Waushara$2.935
Winnebago$2.922
Prices from AAA as of July 1, 2021

See more Wisconsin counties, here.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

