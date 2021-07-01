N.E. Wisconsin gas prices: cheapest locations to fill up your tank before July 4th

FILE – In this Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, file photo, a woman pumps gas at a convenience store in Pittsburgh. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday, March 15, 2020, that gas prices could continue to fall as demand shrinks amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

(WFRV) – Holiday travel over Independence Day weekend is expected to nearly return to pre-pandemic levels, according to AAA. As you gear up for the festivities in Northeast Wisconsin, you should take a look at the best places to fill up your tank.

Road trips will dominate this year with 91 percent of all travelers driving to their destination. AAA says this is the highest on record and five percent more than the previous high of 2019.

This comes despite the highest gasoline prices in seven years. The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.123 as of July 1. Drivers were paying an average of $2.17 a gallon a year ago around this time.

According to AAA, the average price of a regular gallon of gas on July 1 is $2.977 in Wisconsin. A year ago, the average price of a regular gallon of gas was $2.118.

Here is a look at some of the cities and their gas prices and, also, a county-by-county look at some of the average prices AAA found:

N.E. Wisconsin cities:

Cities Average prices Appleton $2.870 Fond du Lac $2.885 Green Bay $2.944 Milwaukee-Waukesha $2.991 Oshkosh $2.921 Sheboygan $2.942 Wausau $2.981 Prices from AAA as of July 1, 2021

County-by-county breakdown:

County Average prices Brown $2.933 Calumet $2.878 Door $2.977 Fond du Lac $2.885 Green Lake $2.964 Kewaunee $2.925 Manitowoc $2.956 Marinette $3.005 Menominee $2.954 Oconto $3.001 Outagamie $2.869 Shawano $2.966 Waupaca $2.918 Waushara $2.935 Winnebago $2.922 Prices from AAA as of July 1, 2021

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)