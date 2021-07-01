N.E. Wisconsin gas prices: cheapest locations to fill up your tank before July 4th

(WFRV) – Holiday travel over Independence Day weekend is expected to nearly return to pre-pandemic levels, according to AAA. As you gear up for the festivities in Northeast Wisconsin, you should take a look at the best places to fill up your tank.
Road trips will dominate this year with 91 percent of all travelers driving to their destination. AAA says this is the highest on record and five percent more than the previous high of 2019.
This comes despite the highest gasoline prices in seven years. The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.123 as of July 1. Drivers were paying an average of $2.17 a gallon a year ago around this time.
According to AAA, the average price of a regular gallon of gas on July 1 is $2.977 in Wisconsin. A year ago, the average price of a regular gallon of gas was $2.118.
Here is a look at some of the cities and their gas prices and, also, a county-by-county look at some of the average prices AAA found:
N.E. Wisconsin cities:
|Cities
|Average prices
|Appleton
|$2.870
|Fond du Lac
|$2.885
|Green Bay
|$2.944
|Milwaukee-Waukesha
|$2.991
|Oshkosh
|$2.921
|Sheboygan
|$2.942
|Wausau
|$2.981
County-by-county breakdown:
|County
|Average prices
|Brown
|$2.933
|Calumet
|$2.878
|Door
|$2.977
|Fond du Lac
|$2.885
|Green Lake
|$2.964
|Kewaunee
|$2.925
|Manitowoc
|$2.956
|Marinette
|$3.005
|Menominee
|$2.954
|Oconto
|$3.001
|Outagamie
|$2.869
|Shawano
|$2.966
|Waupaca
|$2.918
|Waushara
|$2.935
|Winnebago
|$2.922
See more Wisconsin counties, here.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)